Donald F. McCoy 1930 - 2019

Proud of Irish Heritage

SOUTH UTICA - Donald F. McCoy, 88, of South Utica, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Donald was born in Utica on May 6, 1930, a son of James and Marion (Lazot) McCoy. He was raised and educated in Utica and a graduate of Utica College. Donald proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. On December 17, 1955, at Blessed Sacrament Church, in Utica, Donald was united in marriage to Betty Chaffee, a blessed union of 63 years. Donald was employed with New York State Unemployment Insurance Division until his retirement. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, the Knights of Columbus #189, the Elks Club and American Legion Post #1376 in New Hartford.

Don was proud of his Irish heritage and he loved sports. He was an avid golfer and Boston Red Sox fan but mostly, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's various games over the years.

Don is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; five children, Daniel and wife, Linda, of New Hartford, Stephen and wife, Patricia, of Cicero, Richard and wife, Lynn, of Lake Wales, FL, Karen Fratello and husband, Steve, of Milford, CT and Donna McCoy, of New Hartford; six grandchildren, Matthew, Ashley, Sean and Scott McCoy and Austin and Evan Fratello; a great-granddaughter, Ruby; and a sister, Marjorie Flom, of CT. He was predeceased by a grandson, Brian McCoy; and two brothers James and John McCoy.

Mr. McCoy's funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica. Burial will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Calling hours at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica are Monday from 5-7.

Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019