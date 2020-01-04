|
Donald F. Skelly, Jr. 1934 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Donald F. Skelly, Jr., 85, passed away on January 3, 2020 at the Lutheran Home with his family at his side.
He was born in Conneaut, OH, on June 30, 1934, the son of the late Donald, Sr. and Ruth Hershman Skelly. He received his education in Conneaut schools, graduating in 1952 and subsequently attended Valparaiso Technical Institute, earning his certificate as a Radio Technician. While employed at G.E., he furthered his education at Utica College of Syracuse University from where he received his B.A. degree. Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956.
On June 7, 1958, he was united in marriage with Jean Richards, in Newark, N.J.
Prior to his retirement, Don was employed by General Electric as an Aerospace Engineer.
He loved the outdoors, taking in the beauty nature has to offer, whether it be camping and the two cross-country trips he took with his children, snowmobiling, both locally and in Quebec, scuba diving in the Bahamas or hot air ballooning. He also enjoyed the time spent in his back yard Beer Garden with family and friends. Don was also a Ham Radio enthusiast, going by the call letters KG2Q. His memberships included the Sauquoit Valley Frosty Knights where he served as President, the Ilion Snow Drifters and also worked as a trailmaster in Quebec.
Don is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Jean; his four daughters and two sons-in-law, Donna and Robert Critelli, of Sauquoit, Patricia Waite, of Ilion, Lynn Skelly, of Sauquoit and Hope and Timothy Taubinger, of Cicero; his two sons and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Cheryl Skelly, of Schuyler and David Skelly, of Sauquoit; his four grandchildren, Ryan Critelli and fiancee, Jamie Callari, Samantha Critelli, Eric Waite and April Taubinger; and his best friend, who was like a brother to him, Carl Searing.
Don's Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 10:30, at Sacred Heart and St. Mary's Church, 201 Main St. in N.Y. Mills.
Interment will be in Sauquoit Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit.
To view Donald's online memorial, please go to
www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020