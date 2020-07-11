1/1
Donald F. Stucker Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald F. Stucker, Sr. 1928 - 2020
WHITESBORO – Donald "Don" F. Stucker, Sr., 91, passed away on July 9, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Don was born on November 25, 1928, in Utica, the son of John and Lila (Holland) Stucker. He was a graduate of UCA. Don served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea. On November 26, 1955, he married Virginia Topa in Holy Trinity Church. Don worked at General Electric for over 40 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia; children, Donald Stucker, Jr., Vernon Center, Deborah (Greg) Kutson, MN and Denise Stucker, Utica; grandchildren, Lisa and Liam Kutson; sister, Esther Miller; and several nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by his brother, William.
In keeping with Don's wishes, there will be no public funeral services.
Don's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses along with the staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare ER for their kindness, as well as Whitesboro Police Officer, Jordan Scerbo for his care during a difficult time.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved