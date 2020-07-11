Donald F. Stucker, Sr. 1928 - 2020
WHITESBORO – Donald "Don" F. Stucker, Sr., 91, passed away on July 9, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Don was born on November 25, 1928, in Utica, the son of John and Lila (Holland) Stucker. He was a graduate of UCA. Don served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea. On November 26, 1955, he married Virginia Topa in Holy Trinity Church. Don worked at General Electric for over 40 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia; children, Donald Stucker, Jr., Vernon Center, Deborah (Greg) Kutson, MN and Denise Stucker, Utica; grandchildren, Lisa and Liam Kutson; sister, Esther Miller; and several nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by his brother, William.
In keeping with Don's wishes, there will be no public funeral services.
Don's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses along with the staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare ER for their kindness, as well as Whitesboro Police Officer, Jordan Scerbo for his care during a difficult time.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
