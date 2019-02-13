|
Donald Fey 1932 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Donald Fey passed away at the Presbyterian Home in New Hartford of Alzheimer's Disease on February 11th, 2019.
Don was born on April 7, 1932 in West Leyden, NY, to Victor and Grace Fey. He moved to Taberg, NY as a young boy. Don was a Korean War Veteran, an entrepreneur - building and running - Fey's Hall, as well as Indian Hill Campsite. Don retired from the Oneida County Sheriff's Department after over thirty years of service. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Taberg. He enjoyed playing cards, loved animals, walking, hiking, being outside and spending time with his family. For many years, he traveled regularly to Florida during the winter months. When in Florida, he liked hiking in the swamps photographing snakes and alligators.
His first wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Fey, died in 1980. He is survived by his second wife, Arlene, who he married in 1986; his children, Sandy (Tom) Jurkiewicz, Syracuse and Kathy Hardwick, Rochester; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Jurkiewicz, Syracuse, Nicole (Ben) Kaplan, Peabody, MA, Marissa Jurkiewicz, Boston, MA and Devin Jurkiewicz, Syracuse, Janelle (Mike Zicari) Hardwick, Rochester, Tyler Hardwick, NYC, and Trevor Hardwick, Pittsburgh, PA; and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Amelia Zicari, Rochester. Don is also survived by two siblings, Phyllis (Steve) Powell, West Monroe and Howard Fey, West Leyden; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Fey, Leone McCarney and Adele (Nick) Karalis; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings, Walter Fey, Lester Fey, Floyd Fey, Clarence Fey, Cletus Fey and Belva Major.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Taberg. Interment will take place in the spring at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 9464 State Rt. 13, Camden, on Sunday from 2-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made, in memory of Don, to the CNY , , or Humane Society of Rome, Inc.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019