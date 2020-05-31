Donald Frederic Buehler 1943 - 2020
OTTER LAKE - Donald Frederic Buehler, born October 19, 1943, passed away May 24, 2020, age 76, at his home in Otter Lake, NY.
Donald was born in Utica, to Frederick and Edith (Davis) Buehler. He graduated from high school in 1961 and went on to attend Wanakena Ranger School, graduating as a technician, then became a ranger to which he retired in 2001. Donald was united in marriage with Patricia Bathke on June 2, 1972. They operated Adirondack Acres Game Farm together raising horses, cattle, emu, deer and varieties of exotic birds. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping at the family hunting camp. He was predeceased by Patricia in 2016. Donald is survived by two sons, Andrew D. (Luanne) Buehler and Adam Buehler; three grandchildren, Ehyrie, Brock and Brooklyn; one great-grandchild, Spencer; niece AmyJo (Ron) Buck; and great-niece and nephew, Alyssa and Jacob.
Private family services will be held. Donations may be made to the Otter Lake Fire Department, 13053 State Rt. 28, Forestport, NY 13338.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.