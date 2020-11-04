Donald Fullem (Maj., USMC, Ret.) 1936 - 2020

DALE CITY - Donald Fullem (Maj., USMC, Ret.), age 84, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2020, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

He was born on September 1, 1936, in Utica, NY, the son of the late F. Donald and Margaret Fullem. He was also predeceased in death by his wife, Eleanore (they were married for almost 56 years); and his brother, James Fullem.

Donald is survived by his three daughters, Sharon Reik and husband, Dean (MGYSGT, USMC, Ret.), of Fredericksburg, VA, Lynda Fullem, of Richmond, VA and Kristine Campbell and husband, David, of Stafford, VA; and his grandchildren, Matthew Reik, of Fredericksburg, VA, Jacob Reik and wife, Danielle, of Hampstead, MD, Megan Reznick and husband, Max, of San Francisco, CA, Kelly Lukschander and her wife, Molly, of Richmond, VA and Kara and Brent Campbell, of Stafford, VA. He is also survived by his bother, William Fullem

and his wife, Donna Fullem, of Utica, NY; and his brother, Paul Fullem, of Texas. Donald had many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and lifelong friends.

Donald attended St. Francis DeSales High School, Utica, NY and graduated from Syracuse University in May of 1960 with a Bachelors of Business. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was last commissioned as a 1st Lt. That same year, he married the love of his life, Eleanore, on September 24, 1960, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Utica, NY.

Home became where the Marine Corps sent Donald and Eleanore which included Quantico, VA, Camp Lejeune, NC, Albany, GA, Oakland, CA, Syracuse, NY, and finally retiring in the Woodbridge area. Upon retirement from the USMC, he began his second career as the Fire Chief of the City of Manassas/Building Inspector for the fire service into the classroom as well where he served as a professor at Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC) where he taught Fire Sciences classes.

He liked to remain active and after retiring from his second career, he took on a part-time position with the Prince William County Park Authority, where he was able to enjoy being outdoors and interacting with members of the community.

Donald was also an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Manassas, VA, where he proudly assisted with the food pantry and clothing distribution services.

You always knew who Donald was, he would greet you with a warm smile and love to strike up a conversation with you about his favorite team, the Syracuse Orange.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home and Crematory, Dale City.

A Mass will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Christian burial at Quantico National Cemetery at 1130 a.m. Immediately following. a Celebration of Life will be held at Station/Company 13 on the corner of Hillendale and Dale Blvd., Dale City.



