Home

POWERED BY

Services
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Kirkland Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Danyew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald G. Danyew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald G. Danyew Obituary
Donald G. Danyew 1941 - 2019
MINOA - Donald G. Danyew, 78, passed away October 26, 2019.
He was born on October 9, 1941, the son of the late Willard and Dolores (Meisinger) Danyew. Don served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Springfield CLG7. On June 15, 1968, he was united in marriage to Natalie Dowsland at Church of the Annunciation in Clark Mills. The couple shared 35 years together, until her passing in 2003. One of Don's true joys in life was spending time at their home on Eaton Brook Reservoir.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Roman and Angela, of Baldwinsville; his daughter and son-in-law, Darcey and Bobby Nichols, of Stratford; four beloved grandchildren, Jacob Danyew, Dusty Nichols, Gabrielle Danyew and Lorenzo Danyew.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Kirkland Cemetery.
Please consider donations in Don's memory to the FishTracker Program of Cornell University at https://fishtracker.vet.cornell.edu.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -