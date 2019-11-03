|
Donald G. Danyew 1941 - 2019
MINOA - Donald G. Danyew, 78, passed away October 26, 2019.
He was born on October 9, 1941, the son of the late Willard and Dolores (Meisinger) Danyew. Don served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Springfield CLG7. On June 15, 1968, he was united in marriage to Natalie Dowsland at Church of the Annunciation in Clark Mills. The couple shared 35 years together, until her passing in 2003. One of Don's true joys in life was spending time at their home on Eaton Brook Reservoir.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Roman and Angela, of Baldwinsville; his daughter and son-in-law, Darcey and Bobby Nichols, of Stratford; four beloved grandchildren, Jacob Danyew, Dusty Nichols, Gabrielle Danyew and Lorenzo Danyew.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Kirkland Cemetery.
Please consider donations in Don's memory to the FishTracker Program of Cornell University at https://fishtracker.vet.cornell.edu.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019