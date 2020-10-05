Donald G. Knight 1927 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Donald G. Knight, 92, of Whitesboro, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community with his loving family by his side.
He was born on November 8, 1927, in Utica, the son of John and Clara (Goetz) Knight. He was a graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools and furthered his education at MVCC. On July 16, 1949, Don entered into a loving marriage to Mary K. Manley at St. Paul's Church and shared a blessed union of 60 years until her passing on March 29, 2010. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII as an aviation machinist mate. Don was employed, the majority of his career as a manufacture's agent, selling industrial equipment. He was a member of St. Paul's Church, American Legion Post #1376, New Hartford and former member of the Whitestown Youth Association.
Don was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his daughters, Deborah Mendoza, Arizona, Barbara Knight, Yorkville and Nancy (Caz) Misiaczek, Deerfield; sons, Richard (Linda) Knight, Florida and John (Deb) Knight, Whitesboro; son-in-law, Ted Jassak, Yorkville; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; dear family friend, Elaine Fitzpatrick; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by daughters, Sharon Jassak and Patricia Franklin; son-in-law, Chuck Mendoza; grandsons, Keith Knight and Michael Fiscus; and brothers, John, Robert and William.
Don's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Masonic Care Community for their wonderful care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to St. Paul's Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. There will be no public visitation, as Don's body was donated to SUNY Upstate Medical University. Masks must be worn and social distancing followed.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Don's name may be made to charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Online tributes on www.dimblebyfh.com
.