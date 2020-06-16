Donald G. Kratzenberg
1946 - 2020
Donald G. Kratzenberg 1946 - 2020
UTICA – Donald G. Kratzenberg, 73, passed away June 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; beloved children; grandson; sister; and extended family.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 5 p.m. Please wear face covering. The funeral home will be respecting the 25% capacity restriction.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
JUN
18
Funeral service
05:00 PM
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
