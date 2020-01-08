|
Donald G. Wheelock 1941 - 2020
WEST WINFIELD - Donald G. Wheelock, 78, of West Winfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at MVHS Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, New Hartford.
He was born on November 13, 1941, in Ilion, NY, the son of Donald and Bertha (Clements) Wheelock and was a graduate of West Winfield Central School. On April 4, 1964, Donald was united in marriage to Cynthia A. Saxton at the Bridgewater First Congregational Church and shared a blessed union of 55 years. Donald was employed as a farmer for most of his working life, with many family and local farms.
He was a very talented, creative carpenter and handyman. Donald always had a project he was working on. Whether it was a "PVC" creation or creating beautiful wood planters, to large gazebos and decks. Donald was also an avid bowler, playing 3-4 nights a week in the Bridgewater bowling alley. He was a general fan of all sports, but he loved to play basketball and softball, especially with the neighboring families.
Surviving are his loving wife, Cynthia, West Winfield; children, Kathleen (Corey) Eilts, Utica, Kevin (Rebecca) Wheelock, Mohawk and Karen (Chris) Pecore, Clayton, NC; grandchildren, Cameron and Logan Pecore and Elle and Chase Wheelock; eight brothers and sisters, Ward (Audrey) Wheelock, Bernard (Olivia) Wheelock, Lyle (Gloria) Wheelock, Leon (Carol Ann) Wheelock, Ethel (Stanley) Lupinski, Esther (Edward) Hays, Beryl Evans and Donna (Darryl) Gillette; along with brothers and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Donald's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the MVHS Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for all their exceptional care.
In keeping with Donald's wishes there will be no public calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Bridgewater First Congregational Church.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield.
Remembrances in Donald's name may be made to the Bridgewater First Congregational Church, 382 North St., Bridgewater, NY 13313 or the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020