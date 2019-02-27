|
|
Donald H. Skermont 1929 - 2019
UTICA - Donald H. Skermont, 89, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, February, 23, 2019.
Donald was born in Utica, on May 18, 1929, a son of Stanley and Magdeline (Antanavige) Skermont. On September 27, 1952, Donald was united in marriage to Jane M. Hardt at St. George's R.C. Church in Utica, a blessed union of 65 years, until her death on February 15, 2017. For 38 years, until his retirement in 1987, Donald was employed with the Chicago Pneumatic Co. He is a parishioner of St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church and a former parishioner of St. George's Church. Donald was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #189.
Donald, in his spare time, enjoyed hunting, bowling and golfing. Most of all, Donald enjoyed spending winters in Palm Bay, Florida with his wife.
Donald is survived by a son, Donald and his wife, Beth, Deerfield; William Ruth, who he raised as a son and his wife, Ann Marie; four grandchildren, Richard and Erika Skermont, Nathan and Ayla Skermont, Dana Ruth-Setek and Carey Ann and James Connors; six great-grandchildren, Theo and Libby Skermont, Rachel and Jennifer Setek, Jennie Ann and Callie Ann Connors; two sisters-in law, Virginia Hardt, Utica and Loretta Skermont, NJ; a special friend, Mary Della Gala; and many nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by a sister, Priscilla Getz; three brothers, Joseph, John and Charles Skermont; a brother-in-law, Charles (Buddy) Hardt; and two sisters-in-law, Amanda Skermont and Vivian Skermont.
Mr. Skermont's funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 12:00, at St. Anthony - St. Agnes Church. A spring burial will take place in St. George's Cemetery, Whitesboro. There are no calling hours.
Those so wishing may make donations to St. Anthony - St. Agnes Church in Donald's memory.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Masonic Care Community, especially Dr. Kevin McCormick and the staff of the Brooklyn Unit for all the loving care given to Donald and to Deacon Bill Dischiavo for all his spiritual guidance.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019