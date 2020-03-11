The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald MacIntosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald I. MacIntosh Jr.


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald I. MacIntosh Jr. Obituary
Donald I. MacIntosh, Jr. 1952 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Donald Ira MacIntosh, 67, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Donald was born in Ilion, NY, on August 15, 1952, a son of the late Donald I. MacIntosh, Sr. and Joanne A. (Goodnough) MacIntosh Jones. Donald served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1975. On June 29, 1997, he was united in marriage to Marie Crane. She passed away in 2006. For many years he was employed with Dodge Graphics. Donald was a member of the Whitestown Vets Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and running, especially running with the Roadrunners and the Boilermaker Road Race.
Donald is survived by his children, Eileen O'Connor, Whitesboro, Cory (Amber) O'Connor, Utica and Shawn O'Connor, Felts Mills, NY; four sisters, Susan (Donald) Galinski, Deerfield, Christine Stewart, Virginia Beach, VA, Diane Armstrong, Whitesboro and Julie Ann (Douglas) Dillenbeck, Sauquoit; four grandchildren, Kathleen Moen, Theresa Moen, Logan O'Connor and Jocelyn O'Connor; and several nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by a nephew.
Calling hours for Mr. MacIntosh will be held at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, on Friday from 4-6 with a funeral service at 6:00.
Those so wishing may make donations to the .
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintz Funeral Service Inc
Download Now