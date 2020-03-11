|
Donald I. MacIntosh, Jr. 1952 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Donald Ira MacIntosh, 67, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Donald was born in Ilion, NY, on August 15, 1952, a son of the late Donald I. MacIntosh, Sr. and Joanne A. (Goodnough) MacIntosh Jones. Donald served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1975. On June 29, 1997, he was united in marriage to Marie Crane. She passed away in 2006. For many years he was employed with Dodge Graphics. Donald was a member of the Whitestown Vets Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and running, especially running with the Roadrunners and the Boilermaker Road Race.
Donald is survived by his children, Eileen O'Connor, Whitesboro, Cory (Amber) O'Connor, Utica and Shawn O'Connor, Felts Mills, NY; four sisters, Susan (Donald) Galinski, Deerfield, Christine Stewart, Virginia Beach, VA, Diane Armstrong, Whitesboro and Julie Ann (Douglas) Dillenbeck, Sauquoit; four grandchildren, Kathleen Moen, Theresa Moen, Logan O'Connor and Jocelyn O'Connor; and several nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by a nephew.
Calling hours for Mr. MacIntosh will be held at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, on Friday from 4-6 with a funeral service at 6:00.
Those so wishing may make donations to the .
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020