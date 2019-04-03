|
|
Donald J. Gosch 1933 - 2019
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
PARISH - Donald Joseph Gosch, 86, passed away peacefully and joined his son, Joe, in Heaven on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
He was born on March 1, 1933, in Syracuse, to the late Joseph and Mary (Reagan) Gosch. Don graduated from Syracuse schools. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. On May 7, 1955, Don married Doris Hayes in Camillus, a blessed union of 63 years. He was a welder for Carrier Corporation.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Doris; daughters, Ellen (Nick) Losito, Donna (John) Jones and Mary (Stephen Sr.) Karboski; grandchildren, Christy (Richard) Kirk, Ashley (Joe Nadeau) Jones, Lorna (Manny Martinez) Gosch, Christopher (Amanda Burton) Jones, Stephen (Amanda O'Callaghan) Karboski, Jr., Matthew Losito and Karly Gosch; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Katelyn, Roman, Xander, Ryan and Blake; sister, Anne (Ted) Rood; daughter-in-law, Karen Gosch; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph; two brothers and three sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at the Harter Funeral Home, 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, NY. Funeral services will be Saturday, at 9 a.m., from St. Anne, Mother of Mary Church, 3352 Main St., Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Don's name may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Don's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility for the care and compassion shown him during his stay.
Arrangements are under the direction of his grandson, Stephen Karboski, Jr. and Don's friends of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019