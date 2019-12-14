|
|
Dr. Donald John Rosinski, DDS 1932 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS - Dr. Donald John Rosinski, DDS, husband, father, dentist, Col. USAR, of New York Mills, passed away at home with family members by his side, on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
He was born on December 16, 1932, in Newark, NJ to Walter and Bertha (Lupa) Rosinski. He was the grandson of Polish immigrants. He grew up in Utica, attending Holy Trinity, UFA (1950) and Utica College. He graduated from SUNY at Buffalo with a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) in 1956. On August 3, 1957, he was united in marriage to Rita E. Scatko. He was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles, polkas and classical music.
Dr. Rosinski began his private dental practice in September of 1958 on Main Street in New York Mills. He belonged to the Oneida-Herkimer County Dental Society, The Fifth District Dental Society and the ADA. He continued his practice until he retired in 2004. In 1966, he and Rita built their home in New York Mills and raised seven children. His children, he said, were his blessings from God.
After dental school, he served two years in the US Public Health Service with the US Coast Guard in Cape May, NJ. He later enlisted in the USAR at the Elihu Root Center. Dr. Rosinski retired after 20+ years in the Army Reserves as Colonel and Commander of the 1205th Dental Detachment in July of 1993. He took great pride in his military service and was a member of the MOAA, Bator Post 21 and the American Legion Post 1113.
Donald was a member of Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church. He was an active member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society, Knights of Columbus (recently receiving an award for 50+ years of service), St. Casimir's Society, Holy Name Society and served as a lector at the Polish masses. He has been a member of the New York Mills Historical Society. He was also once involved in the Friends of the Library (and had recently donated boxes of his private book collection to the New York Mills and other local libraries.) He helped so many, often without them knowing.
He was a 50+ year member of the NYM Lions Club. He had been the club's secretary since he joined a year after the club's charter. He was very active in the Youth Exchange Program and their Vision Program. Due to his personal efforts, hundreds of area children were able to visit and study in other countries, as well as to host foreign exchange students.
He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Bertha (Lupa) Rosinski; and in-laws, Stanley and Mildred (Koscinski) Scatko; brothers, Alfred and Clifford Rosinski; sisters-in-law, Peggy Rosinski, Roma Cox and Janet Scatko; brothers-in-law, John Cox, George Scatko, Stanley Podzielinski; niece, MaryPat Rosinski Murray; and nephews, Steven Cox, Glen Scatko, Mark Rosinski and Eric Podzielinski.
He leaves Rita, his beloved wife of 62 years; his seven children, Dr. Donna Cotrupe, (NY Mills), Walter Rosinski (Rochester), Christine and John Congedo (MD), Judith Rosinski (NY Mills), Karen Sylvester (GA), Dr. Stanley Rosinski (Anne Dolansky) (Sauquoit) and Mathew Rosinski (NC); 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and Donald's best canine buddy, Jimmy, who shared many, many meals together, as Jimmy's girth will tell.
In keeping with his wishes, Donald was an Anatomical Gift donor to SUNY Upstate Medical University. He loved learning and teaching – even through his death. There will be no public calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church in NY Mills.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kowalczyk Funeral Homes, 284 Main St., NY Mills, NY.
Donations can be made to the Sacred Heart and St. Mary of Czestochowa (Renovation Fund) 201 Main St # 1, New York Mills, NY 13417.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Donald's online memorial page by going to www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019