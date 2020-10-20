Donald L. Marchetta 1950 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Donald L. Marchetta, 70, of New Hartford, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born on September 17, 1950, in Utica, son of the late Joseph A. and Filomena (Fran) Velocci. Donald was a graduate of New Hartford High School and St. Thomas University. After college, Donald returned to the Utica area and worked in his family's business. Donald married Jody Mahaffy in 1984 on Lake Tahoe and they went on to have two loving children, Jenna and Michael.
Also known as Grandpa D, Uncle D and Dandy, Donald had a generous spirit and devoted himself entirely to his family. He took great pride in working as a sales representative in the textile industry and enjoyed many years of success. Don did his best work in the kitchen and was famous for his sauce. His true signature was his big, sincere smile. In his spare time, he enjoyed a good cigar amongst friends, going out to dinner and watching Notre Dame football games. Unbeknownst to his family, he had quite the stash of collectable coins stemming from his night owl TV viewing habits.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jody Marchetta; daughter, Jenna Marchetta Rauh and her husband, Andy and their daughter, Josilyn; son, Michael Marchetta and his fiancée, Sara Dreimiller; sister, Connie Marchetta Ryan and her husband, Kenneth; father-in-law, Charles Mahaffy; and many dear nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was predeceased by his brother, Anthony J. Marchetta; two brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Richard Dunne and his staff at the Wilmot Cancer Center, Rochester, for their love, guidance and compassionate care throughout these difficult times.
The family takes great comfort in the love and condolences of all those who have been a part of their lives. Due to the pandemic guidelines however, services will be held privately for family members. The family asks all who could not be with them to say a prayer in remembrance of Donald.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Siegenthaler Center, Hospice and Palliative Care or The American Diabetes Association
.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com
.