Donald Lee Davies 1928 - 2019
BURLINGTON FLATS, NY - Donald Lee Davies, 91, passed peacefully from this earth on August 11, 2019 at the Martin Luther Home.
He was born in the Town of Exeter on January 4, 1928, to Rexford and Kathryn Adams Davies. He attended the one room school house in West Exeter and West Winfield Central School. On September 13, 1948, he was married to Ella Simmons and their union lasted until her passing in 1991.
Donald was a hunter and trapper. He enjoyed raising many types of animals, but was most specifically known as a sheep farmer. He was a talented woodworker and carpenter with membership in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 277.
He was a member of the West Exeter Methodist Church and the West Exeter Cemetery Association, where he was a past president.
He is survived by his daughter, Rene Denton; and his son, John (Deborah) Davies; five grandchildren, Thomas (Sabrina) Denton, Stacy Denton (Doug Van Nort), Lamar (Xin) Davies, Kurt (Beth) Davies and Alexander Davies; and his six great-grandchildren, Ryan Denton, Allison Denton, Drake Davies, Leo Davies, Sophie Davies and Riley Davies.
He was predeceased by his wife; his son-in-law, Paul Denton; and his sister, Rosamond Benjamin.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 AM at the West Exeter Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the West Exeter Methodist Church or the West Exeter Cemetery Association.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Mapleview Unit for the compassionate care shown to Donald.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dimbleby Funeral Home, 365 West Main St., West Winfield, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019