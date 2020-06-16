Donald Leonard Reilly 1936 - 2020
WHITESBOBO - Donald Leonard Reilly, of Whitesboro, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Donald was born in Utica on May 27, 1936, son of the late Leonard and Margie (Luther) Reilly. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a 1954 graduate of Utica Free Academy. Donald served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1964, serving with the 26th Air Division. At Sacred Heart Church, Utica, on October 24, 1966, Donald was united in marriage to Lynne Caister. Donald began his 39 year career with New York Telephone and retired from Verizon in 1994. He was a member of the Whitesboro American Legion Post 1113, Malsan Jones VFW Post 7393, New York Mills, Communication Workers of America Local 1126 and its retirees club.
Donald is survived by his wife, Lynne; a daughter, Colleen (William) Phelps, of Richmond, VA; two sons, Scott (Christine) Reilly, of Whitesboro and Shannon Reilly, of Richmond, VA; four granddaughters, Reilly Phelps and Carter Phelps, both of Richmond, VA, McKenna Reilly and Camryn Reilly, both of Whitesboro; and a niece, Wendy Knoell, of Clarence, NY.
Donald was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Jeanine Reilly; and a sister, Doris Winterberger.
Services for Mr. Reilly will be held privately for the family.
Those so wishing may make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice in Donald's memory.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
WHITESBOBO - Donald Leonard Reilly, of Whitesboro, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Donald was born in Utica on May 27, 1936, son of the late Leonard and Margie (Luther) Reilly. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a 1954 graduate of Utica Free Academy. Donald served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1964, serving with the 26th Air Division. At Sacred Heart Church, Utica, on October 24, 1966, Donald was united in marriage to Lynne Caister. Donald began his 39 year career with New York Telephone and retired from Verizon in 1994. He was a member of the Whitesboro American Legion Post 1113, Malsan Jones VFW Post 7393, New York Mills, Communication Workers of America Local 1126 and its retirees club.
Donald is survived by his wife, Lynne; a daughter, Colleen (William) Phelps, of Richmond, VA; two sons, Scott (Christine) Reilly, of Whitesboro and Shannon Reilly, of Richmond, VA; four granddaughters, Reilly Phelps and Carter Phelps, both of Richmond, VA, McKenna Reilly and Camryn Reilly, both of Whitesboro; and a niece, Wendy Knoell, of Clarence, NY.
Donald was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Jeanine Reilly; and a sister, Doris Winterberger.
Services for Mr. Reilly will be held privately for the family.
Those so wishing may make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice in Donald's memory.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.