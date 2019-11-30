|
Donald M. Davis 1928 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Donald M. Davis, 91, of Whitesboro, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care.
He was born on May 26, 1928 in Johnstown, NY, a son of the late William and Gertrude (Morse) Davis. He graduated from Johnstown High School. He continued his education at Clarkson University, where he was a proud member of the ROTC, graduating in 1950 with a BSEE Degree and a member of the Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu scholastic honorary societies. He served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. He was a commissioned officer and a proud member of the Army Corp of Engineers.
On May 20, 1951, in Gloversville, NY, he was united in marriage to Vivian VanAuken, a blessed union of over 68 years filed with much love and mutual devotion.
Mr. Davis was employed with General Electric, as an Engineer, retiring in 1989 after 39 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Whitesboro.
He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, who cherished the time that he spent with his family. He loved skiing, bicycling and golfing. He also enjoyed extensive traveling with his wife, traveling to all points across the country and the world.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Vivian Davis, of Whitesboro; his children, a son, Tom Davis and his companion, Patricia Carey, of Clinton and a daughter, Barb Davis and her companion, Anthony Cannavino, of Bridgeport, NY. He also leaves his grandchildren, Donald and Jeremy Rizzo; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Davis.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, with Pastor Cory Jones officiating. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019