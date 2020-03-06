|
|
Donald "Michael" Moran 1945 - 2020
UTICA - Donald "Michael" Moran, 74, died on March 4, 2020 at MVHS St. Luke's Campus, New Hartford, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born on October 18, 1945, in Utica, a son of the late William and Gertrude (Petrie) Moran. He graduated from Poland Central School and was employed at Chicago Pneumatic until it closed. Mike continued his career in the foundry industry at Hegedus, Oberdorfer and Armstrong Mold, Syracuse, from where he retired. His marriage to the former Patricia (LaPointe) Taylor took place on December 26, 1998 in Little Falls.
He will be fondly remembered for his beautiful singing voice, which he shared in area bands in his early years. Mike enjoyed fishing, traveling and was an avid New York Yankees and Seattle Seahawks fan.
Survivors besides his wife, Patricia, include one daughter, Sara Moran, of West Winfield; four sisters, Frances Donley, of Poland, Barbara Bugeya, of Newport, Betty Moran, of SC and Judy Gokey and husband, Brad, of Cold Brook; four stepchildren, Steven Taylor, of Ilion, Tricia Nixon, of Rensselaer, Kelly Terry and husband, James, of Norwich and Brenda Taylor and partner, Jonathan Weber, of Frankfort; ten grandchildren, Cameron and Maverick Taylor, Keondre, Xavier and Amani Nixon, Olivia, Tristan, Jett, Quinn and Remi Terry; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Margaret Houck, Carol Bertrand and Susan Cirtwell.
Calling hours will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Prayer Service, officiated by Deacon Jim Bower, will be held during the visitation at 6:00 p.m. Spring interment will take place in St. John's Cemetery, Newport.
The Moran family extends their sincere thanks for the compassionate care provided by Manzural Sikder, MD and Debra Iselo, NP, as well as the rest of the staff in the Oncology Department at Slocum Dickson Medical Group.
Please consider memorials to the . Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020