Donald Noel Willcox 1925 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Donald Noel Willcox, age 93, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.
He was born on December 25, 1925, in Leicestershire, England, a son of the late Lillian and George Willcox. Deferring his higher education, Don worked to help his family overcome poverty of their early lives. He served three years during World War II in Her Majesty's Royal Army during which he operated bridge laying tanks to help ford the path for the Allied troops that would reclaim Myanmar (Burma) from the Japanese. After the war, his brightness and mathematical aptitude earned him a National Certificate of Education Degree. These achievements afforded him an internship with an English engineering firm about the same time fortune, and no small amount of charm, won him the love of his life Patricia E. Hall. Bound by love and then marriage on May 15, 1948, they would build their lives together for 67 years until Patricia's passing in 2015. Don worked for Rolls Royce in England and then Canada, where he became Chief Metallurgist for their heat treat division. From Canada, they made their way to the US, where Don's love for his work led him to develop and improve infusion coating technology for metal alloys and settled in Utica, working with the Kelsey Hayes Co. He then established his own business, Circamet Coating Technology, Inc., which repaired/overhauled aircraft and gas turbine engines including those of the Alaska pipeline. The success he achieved gave him opportunity to create Comptine Technology and DDS, Inc., which opened the door to the establishment of C-Flex Bearing, Inc., currently operating in Frankfort, NY today. The success of his family has been built upon his ambition and thrives upon the dedication, passion and creativity he passed along to his daughters. He and Patricia retired to Pawleys Island, SC, where he set up his own woodworking shop, making beautiful specialty pens and crafted a mini replica of the M1 Abrams tank.
Don's many stories of his adventurous childhood, war days and professional achievements will be sadly missed. He had a kind heart and gentle guidance, which his family will forever hold in their hearts. He was a great man and a wonderfully loving father and grandfather, always our hero.
Surviving are his two loving daughters, Susan and husband, Samuel Scialdone, of Forestport and Joanne Willcox and husband, Ted Ayoub, of Utica; his beloved grandchildren, Samuel Donald Scialdone and fiancee, Meghan and Stefanie Scialdone and Shaun; beloved great-grandchildren, Dylan, Cole and a third on the way; two brothers, Ralph and John; and his sister, Margaret, of England; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his eldest brother, Roy Willcox, of Australia.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please consider a donation to The in memory of Donald.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 10 to July 11, 2019