Donald Palmer 1928 - 2020
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA - Donald N. (Pete) Palmer formerly of Bouckville, NY and more recently, Schuylkill Haven, PA, passed on to be with the Lord on December 2nd, 2020 in Reading, PA.
Pete was born in Heshbon, PA, on February 17th, 1928, to Russell D. and Ruth R. (Rich) Palmer. He attended Armagh Schools. After high school, Pete joined the Air Force Air Cadets as a pilot. While in the Air Force he played on the USAF baseball team.
He graduated from Indiana (PA) State Teacher's College with a BS in Mathematics and Education and later earned a M.Ed. from Allegheny College, Meadville, PA.
Pete married Lucille M. Tomb on August 20, 1955 in Dilltown, PA. The couple moved to Central NY in 1959 where Pete took a job as a science teacher at Morrisville-Eaton Central Schools, retiring in 1993. He coached the MECS baseball team from 1961-1998 and was honored with the field being named for him in 2006.
An avid sportsman and nature lover, Pete and Lu opened Palmer's Archery Shop in 1974 and served the needs of many outdoorsman in the region.
Traveling was a favorite pastime of the couple. In 1959, they drove to Fairbanks, AK, where Pete took part in a National Science Foundation Fellowship. In 1970 and 1972, they chaperoned groups of high school students to Europe. They also traveled to numerous national parks and Hawaii.
Pete was a devoted member of the Bouckville United Methodist Church and served on the Board and in many other capacities.
Pete was predeceased by his parents; his brother, George and wife, Sarah; sister, Martha and husband, Bob; sister, Mada Polloc; and nephew, Gary.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lucille; son, Barry and wife, Shelly, of Schuylkill Haven, PA; daughter, Bonna and her husband, Richard, of Albuquerque, NM; two grandchildren, Katherine and Richard Hughes, of Albuquerque, NM; nieces, Robin Rozsi, of Uniontown, OH and Paula Adams, of Fleetwood, PA; a nephew, Ken Palmer, of Columbus, OH; and several other nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life in NY will be held at a future date after COVID restrictions are lifted. Burial will be at the family's convenience in Armagh, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bouckville United Methodist Church or the Morrisville Fire Department.
To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com
.
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.