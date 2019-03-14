|
Donald "Donnie" R. Clements 1970 - 2019
ROME - Donald "Donnie" R. Clements, 48, of Rome, NY, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on November 26, 1970, in Salinas, CA, a son of Susan Cope-Clements and the late Don Clements. He graduated from Basic High School in Henderson, NV. On July 30, 2011, he married Corrie Morgan at the Little Church of West in Las Vegas, NV. Donnie worked in construction for many years between Nevada and New York and most recently with Ceco Concrete Construction where he made several long-lasting friendships.
Donnie frequently attended Redeemer Church in Utica, NY with his family and was a Boy Scout Leader for some time in Munnsville, NY. Donnie was a beekeeper and loved nurturing the bee community. Donnie was an avid sports fan following the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. He loved the outdoors and camping. Donnie's favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends, which he deeply cherished.
He is survived by his loving wife, Corrie Clements; children, Tyler Rodriguez, of CA, age 26, Kyleigh Clements, of NV, age 22, Caitlynn Clements, of NV, age 20, Isabella Alba, of NY, age 12, and Jacob Clements, of NY, age 5; mother, Susan Cope-Clements, of KY; siblings, Bill Clements and his wife, Shannon, of NV and Elizabeth Parmelee and her husband, Todd, of NV; his niece and nephews; and his great nieces.
The family would like to offer a special heartfelt thank you to everyone in the community who have given so much love and care to Donnie and his family during this difficult time of his illness.
A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 at the Turning Stone Resort, Shenendoah Clubhouse in the Catskill Room. Following the service, the family will gather in the Adirondack Room to share and celebrate Donnie's life. A Life Celebration will be held at a later date in Las Vegas, NV.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care in memory of Donnie.
For online expressions of sympathy go to wwwfwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019