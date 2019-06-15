Donald R. Kenderdine 1949 - 2019

TRENTON FALLS - Donald R. Kenderdine, 70, of Trenton Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family who loved him so much. Although Don's illness limited him in many ways, he never lost his unique sense of humor, the joy he received looking out at his ponds and gardens and his appetite for a good home-cooked meal.

He was born on May 22, 1949, in Portland, ME, the son of the late John and Eleanor (Tucker) Kenderdine. Don was a graduate of the Westbrook, ME, school system and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in physics from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, OH, in 1971. On a blind date in college, he met his wife and best friend of 48 years, Sally, whom he married in New Hartford, NY, on August 28, 1971. Together they shared a passion for Yankees baseball, home renovations, travel and most importantly, each other's company and the family they built together. Inspired by his childhood near the ocean, Don spent many vacations on the beach with family and friends in Cape Cod, Maine and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Don had a remarkable work ethic and was employed at Utica National Life Insurance for over 35 years and then as a private consultant where he was well respected by his co-workers and in his community. Don was an avid tennis player and US Open annual attendee across three decades. He played tennis in several local leagues including with Rotary International, where he was a member for over thirty years. Don was a huge fan of sports and was a season ticket holder for the Utica Comets and their predecessors. Don took great pride in restoring a century-old Trenton Falls home with his wife, Sally, which included caring for the property grounds, renovating the house room-by-room and decorating the home with personally refurbished antique furniture.

Surviving are his loving wife, Sally (Case), Trenton Falls; daughters, Sarah (John Roalef) Kenderdine, Chittenango and Kathryn (Gina Orsaio) Buckley, Utica; son, Gregory (Daniel Jasnow) Kenderdine, Washington, DC; grandchildren, Korrine (Michael) McGough, Forystt Marshall, Veronica Buckley, Lynnsey Buckley, Thomas Buckley and Lucy Jasnow; a brother, Jack (Karen) Kenderdine; and a wonderful extended family. He was predeceased by an infant granddaughter, Emily Buckley.

Don's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Hospice & Palliative Care for their wonderful care and compassion, especially Matthew, who so lovingly supported Don and his family.

In keeping with Don's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date determined by the family. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Trenton.

Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust at tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org.

Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019