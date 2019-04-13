|
Donald R. Morey 1959 - 2019
UTICA - Donald R. Morey, 59, of Utica, formerly of Waterville, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Services will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 1:00 PM from the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Oriskany Falls.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, prior to the service.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019