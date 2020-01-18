|
Donald Thierry 1950 - 2020
SAN DIEGO, CA - It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Thierry, age 69, announces his passing on January 2, 2020. He was surrounded by family in San Diego, CA after a long battle with cancer.
Donald was born on May 16, 1950 in Rome, NY to Dorothy Vedder Thierry and Mahlon Thierry. He grew up in the countryside of Upstate New York near the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, where he, along with his parents and siblings, enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and the four seasons of the year. In 1968, Donald graduated high school from West Canada Valley Central School, Middleville/Newport, NY. That same year, he enlisted in the US Navy Reserves. After finishing 13 months in the reserves, he went on active duty. Upon completion of Navy Electronics School, he was stationed in Ground Electronics at U.S. Naval Air Station Cubi Point, Philippines. This is where Donald met the love of his life, Francisca Corsino. He married Fran on May 1, 1971 in Olongapo City, Philippines. They lived there with their 2 boys, Michael and Darryl, until 1973, when Donald got orders to go back to the United States.
When they first came to the States, he was stationed at Treasure Island in San Francisco and attended the Crypto school on Mare Island in Vallejo, CA. During their time in the bay area, they made frequent weekend trips to Half Moon Bay to visit Fran's aunt, uncle and cousins. After Don finished his duty assignment in California, the family, along with the help of Grandpa (Mahlon), travelled cross country to the Naval Communications Area Master Station Atlantic (NAVCAMSLANT) in Norfolk, VA. In Virginia, his 3rd son, Duane, was born. They lived there until 1976 when Don got orders back to California but this time, to Southern California where he, his wife and 3 boys settled down permanently. It was unheard of for a Navy seaman to stay put in one location for as many years as Don did. It took a lot of sacrifices by being on ships out to sea for a year at a time, commuting to Los Angeles, etc. Throughout his military career, he attended several specialty schools, served at 12 different stations including 4 ships: The USS Blue Ridge, Oklahoma, Cayuga, and the Waddell. In total, he served 23 years and retired in 1992 as a Chief Electronics Technician.
Prior to his military retirement, Don started taking classes at Southwestern Community College. After retirement, he enrolled full-time in their Nursing Program. He graduated in 1995 with honors and passed the nursing board exam the first time to become a Registered Nurse. He then went to work for Naval Care (NAVCARE), which is now known as TRICARE. After NAVCARE, he went to work as a California state prison nurse. He first worked at the prison hospital at the California Institution of Men in Chino, CA. Don commuted over 120 miles to work and had to often stay overnight in Chino. After working in Chino a few years, he transferred to a prison hospital closer to home, R.J. Donovan Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility, in San Diego, CA. There he worked his way up to Nursing Supervisor, retiring in 2010.
Don was known for his playful sense of humor and sharp knowledge of electronics. He was everyone's mechanic and loved to fix cars and anything broken around the house.
He also loved travelling with Fran and seeing new places and eating her delicious food. They took trips to New York, the Philippines, Thailand, Korea, Mexico, Hawaii, Yellow Stone National Park, Washington D.C. and more. What gave Don the most joy though was spending time with family, friends and the family's various pets, especially Goldie. He was a generous man and loved helping family and friends when they needed it. Lastly, he will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, sibling and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Fran; and their children, Michael (Desiree), Darryl (Susan) and Duane (John "JD"). Donald will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, Ethan, Mark Ysaiah, Catherine, and Jack; his sisters, Deborah (Steve) Snyder and Darlene (John) Stevener; and his brother, Douglas (Karen). Donald was predeceased by his parents, Mahlon and Dorothy.
Please send any donations to the at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/DonaldThierry or any other charity of your choosing.
Visitation at Funeraria del Angel Chula Vista, 753 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91910 on January 21st, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Committal Service at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122 on January 22nd, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Please note that Committal Service will start on time.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020