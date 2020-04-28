|
Donato A. (Dan) Corleto 1927 - 2020
UTICA - Donato A. (Dan) Corleto, 92, of Utica, NY, passed away peacefully at home on April 26, 2020.
He was born in Utica on June 8, 1927, the son of the late Donato and Mary Albano Corleto. On August 19, 1950, he entered into marriage with Marie L. Carone at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Utica, a blessed union lasting almost 70 years. He retired in 1989 after having worked at various industries in the Utica area, spending the majority of time at Univac. He, along with his wife, also conducted a photography business for 35 years, "Corleto Photos", specializing in wedding albums.
Dan was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed and loved his family. He took pride in his home and was always involved in many projects. In his earlier years, he enjoyed Country music get togethers playing guitar, harmonica and accordion.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Marie; daughter, Toni Corleto, of Miami, FL; and son, Donato (Dan) Corleto and partner, Peter Serniak, of New York. He was predeceased by his grandson, Alexander Polanco; survived by granddaughter-in-law, Sandra Polanco; great-granddaughter, Victoria Polanco; grandson, Kyle Polanco; and great-grandson, Joshua Polanco. He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers, Nancy Houck, Josephine Moda, John Corleto, Vincent Corleto and Rocco Corleto; and survived by sister-in-law, Louise Corleto; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the physicians who provided devoted care; current physicians, Dr. Matthew Blando and Dr. Sushma Kaul and former physician, Dr. Lwin Win.
Due to current circumstances of social distancing, private services, Mass of Christian Burial and interment at Calvary Cemetery will be limited to the immediate family. At a later date, there will be a Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thea Bowman House at https://www.theabowmanhouse.org/donate.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020