Donna Angelichio 1941 - 2020
Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother
ILION - Donna Angelichio, age 79, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany.
She was born on February 1, 1941, in Ilion, the daughter of James and Beatrice (Crandall) Furman and graduated from Ilion High School in 1958. Donna was married to Anthony "Doc" "Tony" Angelichio, DMD, on June 28, 1973. He died on March 12, 2012. She enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving family members include her son, Joseph Laura and his wife, Stacie and their children, Anthony, "AJ" and Jake, of Chester, NY; her stepson, Michael Angelichio and his wife, Elizabeth and their children, Emily and Jack, of Kennebunk, ME; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and good friends, who were like "her family". She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony; her daughter, Jamie Laura Carter; her stepson, Anthony Angelichio, Jr.; and her sister, Anne E. Day.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Church of the Annunciation, West St., Ilion, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Anthony Barratt. Those who wish to attend are required to wear a mask in church and practice social distancing. There is also a limit to the number of people in church, according to NYS current Covid 19 restrictions.
In keeping with Donna's wishes, there are no scheduled calling hours.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Donna, or add to her online memorial may go to www.applegateandday.com
.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Church of the Annunciation, 109 West St., Ilion, NY 13357 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Tribute Program, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Community Hospice Foundation, Gift for the Hospice Inn, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12209. Envelopes will also be available at church before and after the Mass. Please omit flowers. Thank you.
Donna prearranged and entrusted her funeral service arrangements and supervision to her longtime family friend and former neighbor, Don Applegate, at Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion, NY (315-895-7722).