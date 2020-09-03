Donna C. Cramer 1944 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Donna C. Cramer, 76, of New Hartford, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center.
She was born on February 24, 1944, in Utica, daughter of the late Melvin and Katherine Welch Covey. She graduated from New Hartford High School and later continued her education at MVCC, graduating from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.
Donna married Lawrence J. Cramer in 1974. He died on June 4, 2010. Together, they owned and operated E. Cramer and Son and the Half Size Shop, with locations throughout Upstate New York. She later worked as an RN and retired from Dr. Margarita Cheron's office in Utica.
Donna was a member of Grace Church, Utica. She and her husband, Larry, loved to ski and travel throughout the world.
Donna supported and enjoyed her nieces and nephews, taking them skiing, hosting pool parties, attending skating events and sponsoring hockey teams. She and Larry introduced them to the fashion and retail world, with many working at Cramer's clothing stores.
She is survived by her brother, Neal Covey and his wife, Antoinette, of New Hartford; sister-in-law, Valerie Covey, of CA; stepson, Andy Cramer and husband, Al, of CA; nieces and nephews, Lisa and Scott Rogers, of Clinton, Kari Sutulic, of GA, Shane Covey and his wife, Jennifer, of NYC, Reid Covey and his wife, Beverly, of NJ and Erin Covey and her fiancé, Peter, of Clinton; great nieces and nephews, Lauren, Katherine, Alexandra and Elizabeth Weyer, Julia and Brian Covey; and her loyal dog, Dolly.
She was predeceased by her sister, Jean Rogers; brothers, James and Dale Covey; nephew Eric; and brother-in-law, Larry Rogers.
The family offers a special thank you to Dr. Butala, Dr. Talarico, the staff at Acacia Home Health Services and the Siegenthaler Center for all of their kindness given to Donna.
A graveside service will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Crown Hill Memorial Park. The family will greet everyone following the service. A public Eucharistic Memorial Service will be held at Grace Church at a later date once the restrictions from Covid 19 have been lifted.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the American Cancer Society
or Hospice Palliative Care in memory of Donna.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com
.