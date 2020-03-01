|
Donna L. Dockray 1932 - 2020
EATON - Donna L. Dockray, age 88, of Eaton, passed away on February 26, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on January 4, 1932 in Jamestown, NY, the daughter of Hilda and Raymond Nickerson. Her childhood was spent in Hampden, ME.
She moved to New Jersey, where she met and married her husband, James. They were married for 66 years and together they raised six children.
She worked, for many years, at Guardian Insurance before retiring and moving to New York, were she enjoyed the company of family and her special neighbors in North Eaton.
She enjoyed gardening, reading, garage sales and most of all, spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, James, of Eaton; a sister, Merrie (Eric) Krisl, of Santa Rosa, CA; six children, James, of Highland Lakes, NJ, Margaret (Nick) Rashford, Tracy (John Klein) Brian Dockray, all of Eaton, Robert (Dee) Dockray, of Sherburne, NY and Thomas, of Glenwood, NJ; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Corrine.
Memorial contributions may be made to Madison/Morrisville American Legion Post #1551, PO Box 172, Madison, NY 13402.
Her family is planning a Celebration of Life at a time to be determined.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2020