Bentz Funeral Service
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13502
315-724-2731
Donna M. Olczyk

Donna M. Olczyk Obituary
Donna M. Olczyk 1951 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Donna M. Olczyk, 68, of Roberts Ave., Whitesboro, passed away, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
She was born, May 8, 1951, in Utica, the daughter of the late Robert and Jane Andesik Peters and was a graduate of New Hartford High School. Donna was married to Richard F. Olczyk, who passed away on December 2, 2009. She was employed by Utica Cutlery and later retired from the Holland Patent School District.
Donna enjoyed spending time on her boat in Sylvan Beach with her husband, Rich, was an avid New England Patriots and New York Yankees fan and especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Alyssa Williams and their daughter, Brooke, of Endwell; her sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Bill Keller, of Concord, NC; her precious cat, Maya; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be, Tuesday evening, at 7 o'clock, at the Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, with Rev. Thomas Servatius, officiating. Calling hours will be, Tuesday from 5-7, prior to the service.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Wilmot Cancer Center in Rochester, for their many acts of kindness.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider the in her memory.
Online condolences may be offered at bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
