Donna M. (Faga) Zabko 1945 - 2020
UTICA - Although she overcame challenges and had a strong will to live, Mrs. Donna M. (Faga) Zabko, age 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Born in Utica on January 4, 1945, Donna was beloved the daughter of the late Dominick J. and Josephine (Rocco) Faga. In 1966 she married Stephen R. Zabko, Sr. Their marriage was happy and stable, and they were of one mind and heart for 26 years, prior to Stephen's passing on October 16, 1992.
Donna was a resilient soul, without question, and her children admired her strength and fierce independence. She embraced her challenges and persevered, even though she had been fighting a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis for over 20 years. She rose to many occasions, with grace and dignity. Donna's greatest graces were the blessing of her children and grandchildren. She credits her good life to a wonderful upbringing, her own sense of values, and the special people the Lord sent into her life.
Donna is survived by her children and their spouses, Stephen R. "Steve" Jr. and Sheryl Zabko, Ronald E. "Ron" and Kara Zabko, and Sherri Ann Zabko-McGuire and husband Christopher; her grandchildren, Karina Marie and her significant other Zachary Ellis, and Connor Stephen Zabko; Alexa Marie, and Zachary Ronald Zabko; Victoria Elizabeth, Christopher Stephen, and Isabella Josephine McGuire; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Janice Faga; and her sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Richard Lockwood. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Terri (Joe) DiGaetano, Vicki (Fred) Heydorn; Aaron Lockwood, Adam (Valerie) Lockwood, Andrew (Jessica) Lockwood; David Geer, and Jennifer (Charles) Pluta; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; in-laws, Mary Ann and James Geer; and Carolyn Lomeo-Kropp who knew the motherly love of Donna who appreciated her dedication and the bond they shared. She was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Costy Zabko.
The family wishes to thank Donna's friends at the Meadows with whom she shared her life and the Transportation personnel of the Senior Network who were so compassionate and sensitive to her needs.
Visitation will be held Tuesday morning from 10:45-11:45 a.m. at her home parish, St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, 422 Tilden Ave, Utica. All are welcome to attend Donna's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence at 12:00 noon immediately upon the conclusion of visitation at the church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Face masks must be worn and contact tracing will be implemented. Expressions of sympathy in the form of contributions may be considered in Donna's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society - Upstate New York online at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/
or by mail to MS Society Chapters/NYR Upstate New York, 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Suite 900, Rochester, NY 14620. Envelopes will be available at the service. Interment will take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
