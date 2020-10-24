Dr. Donna Perone Fighter for Justice and Equality

A Memorial Service was held for Dr. Donna Perone at Highland Rural Cemetery, Jordanville, NY, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at which a monument in Donna's honor was consecrated by Pastor Kenneth McKenzie of the Federated Church of West Winfield. In attendance was Donna's husband, Larry Garlock Hambrecht, Esquire. Although Donna's final resting place is in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY (which is more accessible to her family) she also desired to be remembered in Highland Rural Cemetery, which she dearly loved due to its beautiful country charm and rural setting. The placing of the headstone in the Garlock family plot was one of her last cherished desires. The Garlock family has a long history in the Mohawk Valley dating back to Palatine immigrants, intermarriage with the Native Americans of the Mohawk Valley, service with General Herkimer, service in the American Revolution, in the War of 1812, the Civil War and World War II. Among Donna's relatives in Italy were anti-fascist partisans who helped save American flyers who had been shot down over Italy.

Dr. Donna Perone was a school psychologist at Upper Dublin Pennsylvania School District for the last 17 years. She retired in June, 2017, in hopes of being able to travel, garden, read, go to art museums, take walks in the park, go to the shore, listen to all types of music, take photographs and to generally enjoy the fruits of her many years of labor and community activism. Tragically, this was not to be, as she passed away at 2:38 p.m., on the afternoon of Saturday, February 17, 2018, in the ICU at Chestnut Hill Hospital. Donna fought cancer courageously for two and a half years to the bitter end.

Donna held three Masters Degrees, a PhD in Psychology, national board certification in psychology and certification as high school principal. Dr. Perone was previously a professor in the education department at St. Joseph's University and a psychologist at Children's Hospital in Philadelphia NICU. Donna was awarded best doctoral dissertation by Temple University for her doctoral thesis on reducing violence in the schools by improving school climate by creating dialogues and support groups of administrators, teachers, psychologists, parents and school children. She created the first bilingual education parent-teacher-student model nationally while a school counselor in Framingham, Massachusetts. Donna won the award as the best student in New York State in Spanish Language and Culture as a senior at Mamaroneck, NY High School in 1968 which included a scholarship to study for one year abroad in Mexico City where she studied archeology. She was fluent in Spanish, French and Italian and had also studied Greek and Latin.

As co-chairperson of the International Committee Against Racism in Boston in the seventies, she was active in promoting public school integration. This entailed physical danger from anti-bussing forces who dominated the Boston School Committee and City Council. Donna helped organize groups of parents, teachers and activists to protect black school children from racist mobs during the integration of South Boston High School. She physically battled against the Ku Klux Klan when they were prevented from coming north to link up with the anti-bussing forces in Boston, long before the recent tragic events in Charlottesville. She has had asbestos removed from elementary schools and also led a movement to prevent the placement of an incinerator in the diverse Jewish and Hispanic residential area of Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Donna worked tirelessly as community activist for a number of years helping others, promoted bilingual education, multicultural diversity, immigration, unions, and the nationwide integration of the public schools. Dr. Donna Perone was a true internationalist who devoted her life to serving others. Her final years were spent with her husband Larry Hambrecht who continues to reside in Philadelphia.



