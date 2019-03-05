|
|
Donna Williams Sobolewski
BRADENTON, FL - Donna Williams Sobolewski, 88, died February 27, 2019, at her daughter's home.
Born and raised in Utica, she attended Utica Schools and graduated from Saint Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse, where she worked for several years. She was married to Edward T. Sobolewski on July 18, 1953, at Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica. They lived in Whitesboro before moving to Bridgewater, where they educated themselves on country living and Donna continued working in the nursing profession. A few years after Edward's death in 1978, she moved to Bradenton, FL and was then employed at The Shores as a charge nursing in the assisted living unit for 17 years. Donna enjoyed reading, dinners out, gardening and most of all, spending time with family and friends. She was kind, thoughtful, strong and gracious and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by three sons and five daughters, Michael, of Bradenton, FL, Edward (Karen), of Palmetto, FL, Paul (Cathy), of Gainesville, GA, Terry Mejia (Jaime), of Alexandria, VA, Susan LeFevre of Marietta, GA, Christa Molinaro (Michael), of Herkimer, Maria White (Eric), of Bradenton, FL, Rebecca Perkins (Rick), of Gaffney, SC; her sweet sister, Gail Williams; a special sister-in-law, Josephine Lape; brothers-in-law, Bob Laney, Chet Sobolewski and Lou Melucci; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Stanley Williams; her husband, Edward; son, Matthew; and two sisters, Jackie Laney and Kristen Williams.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL, at 10 a.m., Friday, March 8.
Flowers and donations may be sent to her daughter Maria's home, at 2012 75th Street NW, Bradenton, FL.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019