Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
For more information about
Donna Sobolewski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Sobolewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Williams Sobolewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Williams Sobolewski Obituary
Donna Williams Sobolewski
BRADENTON, FL - Donna Williams Sobolewski, 88, died February 27, 2019, at her daughter's home.
Born and raised in Utica, she attended Utica Schools and graduated from Saint Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse, where she worked for several years. She was married to Edward T. Sobolewski on July 18, 1953, at Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica. They lived in Whitesboro before moving to Bridgewater, where they educated themselves on country living and Donna continued working in the nursing profession. A few years after Edward's death in 1978, she moved to Bradenton, FL and was then employed at The Shores as a charge nursing in the assisted living unit for 17 years. Donna enjoyed reading, dinners out, gardening and most of all, spending time with family and friends. She was kind, thoughtful, strong and gracious and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by three sons and five daughters, Michael, of Bradenton, FL, Edward (Karen), of Palmetto, FL, Paul (Cathy), of Gainesville, GA, Terry Mejia (Jaime), of Alexandria, VA, Susan LeFevre of Marietta, GA, Christa Molinaro (Michael), of Herkimer, Maria White (Eric), of Bradenton, FL, Rebecca Perkins (Rick), of Gaffney, SC; her sweet sister, Gail Williams; a special sister-in-law, Josephine Lape; brothers-in-law, Bob Laney, Chet Sobolewski and Lou Melucci; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Stanley Williams; her husband, Edward; son, Matthew; and two sisters, Jackie Laney and Kristen Williams.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL, at 10 a.m., Friday, March 8.
Flowers and donations may be sent to her daughter Maria's home, at 2012 75th Street NW, Bradenton, FL.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now