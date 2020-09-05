Dorcas M. Owens 1928 - 2020
ROME - Dorcas M. Owens, 92, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in her home and is now reunited with her husband of 59 years, Donald Owens, Sr.
She was born on June 7, 1928, in Utica and was the second daughter of the late Fred and Ada Knapp. She attended Utica Public Schools and briefly worked for General Electric in the 1960's. Dorcas married the love of her life, Don, on November 16, 1946, in Utica. They moved to Frankfort Hill in 1964, where they lived for the next 50+ years. They shared eight children, 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, a point of great pride for her.
She loved to gamble and play Bingo. She was a regular visitor to Turning Stone Casino and Yellow Brick Road Casino with her daughters. Dorcas and her husband took several cross-county road trips after his retirement from the F.X. Matt Brewing Company. She was also an avid reader and loved to watch The Price is Right. Dorcas never missed a family gathering, birthday party, wedding or graduation and loved to sit and chat with everyone. She had an infectious laugh that was easily recognizable to those who knew her.
Dorcas is survived by her eight children and their spouses, Patricia and Sam Edwards, of Frankfort, May Lou and Tom Putch, of Ilion, Donald, Jr. and Sandra Owens, of Clinton, Jacqueline Owens, of Rome, John and Linda Owens, of San Diego, CA, Nancy Gardner, of Rome, Brian and Heather Owens, of Barneveld, and Wendy Owens, of New York Mills; her beloved grandchildren, Mary Ann Valente, Donald Owens, III, Samuel Edwards, Christopher Hryb, Tamara Billard, David Edwards, Stephen Hryb, John Owens, Andrea Marx, Lisa Pepe, Kristen Putch, Vanessa Jarrell and Lauren Owens; as well as her great-grandchildren; her sister, Beverly Harris, of Bridgewater; her brother-in-law, Arnold Owens, of Cassville; and her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her sisters and brothers and their spouses, Helen and Johnny Lachut, Fred and Delores Knapp, Robert and Anna Knapp and Muriel and Jim Szczesny.
Mrs. Owens' calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 1 - 2 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, with a service to be held at 2. Burial will be in Frankfort Hill Cemetery.
Face masks will be required, social distancing will be enforced and contact tracing will be implemented.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Kelberman Center-Promise Program in Dorcas' memory.
