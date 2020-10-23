Doreen Conley Bajohr Clark 1934 - 2020
CAMDEN - Doreen Conley Bajohr Clark, 86, of Camden, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Bethany Gardens, Rome, NY.
She was born on July 13, 1934 in Utica, NY, a daughter of Floyd and Celia Moriarty Conley of New York Mills and was a 1952 graduate of New York Mills High School. She worked in DeVale Manufacturing of Utica until she was united in marriage to Robert Paul Bajohr of Camden on September 26, 1953 in St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro. It was a blessed union of 40 years until his death (on his birthday) April 15, 1994 as a result of an auto accident.
Robert and Doreen had five children: Cheryl Ann and Gary Webb, Westmoreland, twin sons, Donald Lynn and Ann Bajohr, Camden, Daniel Lee Bajohr (deceased August 23, 2000), Debora Mae and Donald Lawrence, Lee, Randal Paul and Melissa Bajohr, Camden. She was very proud of each of her children and her grandchildren: April and Robin Elwood, Robert and Christen Bajohr, Lee and Hilary Webb, Michael Bajohr, Travis and Amanda Webb, twins Donny and Ashley Bajohr, Ashley and Bill Britton, Mitchel and Nora Bajohr and Marcus Bajohr and Hannah Bridger. She also had nineteen great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the three individual caregivers that cared for Doreen making it possible for her to stay at home as long as she did.
She was employed by Camden Super Duper for 20 years as a baker. Later, she worked with the Caregiver's as a Nurse's Aide until she was in an auto accident in Coonrod, NY, where her husband Rob and Bob King were killed, Doreen and her best friend, Shirley King, survived it.
She was a devoted member of St. John's Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.
Rob and Doreen were old fashioned square dancers when they were young. When modern western dance came to Camden, they became charter members of the Queen Village Squares.
She was a member of the Camden Villagers and Williamstown Seniors.
On June 1, 1996, she married Peter A. Clark, of Rome, NY and Casselberry, FL in St. John's Church, Camden. He had three children: Peter and Rose Clark, FL, JoAnn Koch, FL and Christopher Clark (predeceased). Peter and Doreen traveled from Camden to California on their honeymoon. Then they went to Alaska, Copper Canyon, Mexico, Ireland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Orleans (to Mardi Gras) and many other places in the US and Canada in their Airstream. They also wintered in Florida from 1996-2009 until Peter's death on May 13, 2009.
Public calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-7 p.m. from LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., 109 Main Street, Camden, NY. Masks and social distancing shall apply. Funeral services and burial at St. John's Cemetery will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church and/or the Camden Ambulance.
