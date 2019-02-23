|
|
Doris Alethea Lee 1921 - 2019
One of the Kindest, Gentlest, Most Giving Persons
WASHINGTON MILLS, NY - Doris Alethea Lee, 97, passed away peacefully on the 20th of February, 2019, at her home in Washington Mills.
She was born in New Hartford on May 2, 1921, to William and Alethea Buss Landsiedel, and was a 1940 graduate of New Hartford High School. Doris furthered her education at the Utica School of Commerce and on June 7, 1947, was united in marriage with Ralph Frederick Lee in the New Hartford Methodist Church, a loving union of almost 24 years until his death on May 31, 1971.
Doris worked for Horrocks-Ibbotson Co. and later alongside her husband running Lee's TV and Radio.
She was one of the kindest, gentlest and most giving persons you could ever meet. She dedicated her life to her most treasured possession: her family. She will be sorely missed.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Nancy Cielinski, Norma and Ronald Mroz, and Joyce and Daniel Wing; her sons, Gary and Darlene Lee, Kevin Lee, Roger Lee, and Milton and Cynthia Lee; her sister, Dorothy Jenne; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her sister, Norma, and her brother, John.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, February 26, from 4-6 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Funeral services will follow immediately at 6:00 with Rev. Justin Elwell officiating. Interment will be in Norwich Corners Cemetery in the spring.
To view Doris' online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019