Doris Ann Trojan 1940 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Doris Ann Trojan, 78, of Whitesboro, passed away on May 18, 1919 at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born in Utica on November 12, 1940, the daughter of Reginald and Thelma Waddington Davis and was a graduate of Whitesboro schools. At one time, she was employed as a secretary at the Utica Cutlery Company until it was time to raise her family. She was married to Stephen Sychtysz on June 4, 1960, until his passing in 1981. Doris was married to Frederick Trojan on June 17, 1989, until his passing in 2014.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Colleen Sliski (David), of Oriskany, Brian Sychtysz (Shannon), of Auburn and Carrie Rolfzen (Lance), of Carthage; her six grandchildren, Megan, Erin, Mark, Lisa, Stephen and Andrew; two great-grandchildren, Jessie and Nathan; her siblings, Thomas Davis (Judy) and Kathy Lukaszek (John). She was predeceased by her sister, Bonnie Williams.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Monticello Neighborhood for their love and support.
Relatives and friends may call on Thursday (today), from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main Street, New York Mills. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2019