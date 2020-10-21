1/1
Doris D. Hobaica
Doris D. Hobaica 1930 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Doris D. Hobaica, 90, of New Hartford, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on April 1, 1930, in Utica, a daughter of the late Dominick and Erminia Poloney Donato. She graduated from Proctor High School, Albany State University, received two Master's Degrees from Syracuse University in Guidance Counseling and Reading. She also received a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration. On September 7, 1957, Doris married Dr. Robert Hobaica in St. Agnes Church, Utica and he died on January 11, 2012. Doris taught English, Latin and was a Reading Specialist in the Utica and Whitesboro School Districts for many years.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, American Cancer Society, Catholic Women's Organization, Yahnundasis Golf Club, the Women's Investment Club and the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, where she became an avid painter.
Doris was an avid reader and also bridge player and enjoyed playing tennis and golf. She also looked forward to Sundays, when she would work at completing the New York Times crossword puzzle.
Her deepest love and enjoyment were her family. She is survived by children, Barbara Drozynski and husband, John, of Syracuse, Robert M. Hobaica, Jr., of Utica, Carolyn Lauzon and husband, Gilles, of New Hartford and Diane Jorgensen and her husband, Mark, of Saratoga Springs; her grandchildren, Lauren Lissy and her husband, Andrew, Jack Drozynski, David and Christopher Lauzon and Samuel and Mia Shulman; great-grandson, Roman Drozynski; sister-in-law, Nancy Cordovani; brother-in-law, Fred Schwenzfeier; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Giruzzi; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Moses and Helen Hobaica; sister, Gloria Schaffer and her husband, George; sister-in-law, Elaine Schwenzfeier; brother-in-law, Al Cordovani; and brother-in-law, Rocco Giruzzi.
The family would like to offer a very special thank you, especially to Lisa and Sue and the entire staff at the Katherine Lutheran Home for all the care and comfort that was given to Doris.
The funeral will be on Saturday at 9:30 at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet everyone following the Mass. Contact tracing information will be collected and everyone needs to wear a facemask.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in memory of Doris.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
