Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Doris E. Brown


1923 - 2020
Doris E. Brown Obituary
Doris E. Brown 1923 - 2020
UTICA - Doris E. Brown, 96, of Utica and formerly of Flagler Beach, FL and Somers, CT, died, April 13, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born, April 29, 1923, in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Schoepel Posser and graduated from high school in Jersey City. She married William F. Brown on February 22, 1947 in Jersey City. William died August 14, 2001.
Doris volunteered for a local hospital in CT and the United Way.
In earlier years, she enjoyed skiing and enjoyed fishing with her husband. They enjoyed their retirement years in FL. Doris was also an excellent cook.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Elizabeth) Brown, of Somers, CT; two grandchildren, Juliana and Gabriela; her daughter-in-law, Natalie Brown, of Deansboro; her nephews, Alan (Terry) Thornton and Edward and Donald Thornton. She was predeceased by her husband, William; her son, Warren Brown; and her sister and brother-in-law, Harriett and Arthur Thornton.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff of the Brooklyn Neighborhood of the Masonic Care Community for all of their care.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
