Mrs. Doris (Olsen) Ericksen 1930 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Doris Ericksen, 89, lost her brave battle with cancer on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Her beloved family was by her side.
Doris was born in Staten Island, NY, January 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Carl and Olivia (Johansen) Olsen. She was raised and educated in Staten Island and a graduate of Port Richmond High School. On November 23, 1950, Doris was joined in marriage to Harold Karl Ericksen. Harold and Doris shared over 66 loving years together, until his passing on January 16, 2017.
Doris' life revolved around family. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and lived for the days she was able to be with her great-granddaughter, Jiana. Her true sense of family began with the special relationship she shared with her sister, Edna. The "Olsen sisters" as they were lovingly referred to, had a true sibling bond and were inseparable. Doris was often referred to as Mrs. Neat, just one of her many aliases. In life, Doris survived many ups and downs, successes and failures, but always held her core values.
A loving wife, sister, mother and friend, Doris is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Diana and Carl Terkelsen, of Sauquoit and Donna S. and Peter Brutto, of Frankfort; a son, Peter K. Ericksen, of MN; grandchildren, Kenneth Terkelsen, Jill and Daniel Christensen, Erica and Erik Leao, Olivia Brutto and Shawn Hughes and Stephanie Brutto; great-granddaughter, Jiana Leao; her sister, Edna VanName; sister-in-law, Bunny Ericksen; several nieces and nephews; and her cherished friends, Susie Wolfe and Sister Maureen Denn. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold; brother-in-law, Herbert VanName; and her dear friend, Nancy Kochan.
At Doris' request, there will be no public services and she will be laid to rest with her beloved sailor, Harold, at Eaton Cemetery, in Eaton, NY.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mary Cunningham, as well as, the doctors and nurses that helped keep Doris comfortable on her final journey.
In memory of Doris, please consider donations to the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019