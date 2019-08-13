|
|
Doris J. Austin 1934 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Doris Janet (Gauthier) Austin, 85, of Whitesboro, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home.
Doris was born in Utica, on July 5, 1934, a daughter of Lawrence Gauthier and Helen (Wegrzyn) Gauthier. Doris was a humble, unassuming person of great faith and the one that headed her family and held them all together. Over the years she worked at Gladwin Restaurant Supply and Turnbull Insurance as a bookkeeper. Doris was a member of St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro.
Doris is survived by her seven children, Mary Keating, of Whitesboro, Karen Phillips, of Utica, Linda Pryborowski and husband, Michael, of Whitesboro, Charles J. Austin and wife, Teresa, of VA, Charlene Famolaro and husband, James, of Marcy, Scott Austin, of Ohio and Barbara Fluty and husband, Scott, of Deerfield; sixteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Arlene Maneen, Beatrice Rabbia and husband, Thomas; her brother, Louis J. Gauthier; brother-in-law, Raymond Paciello; sister-in-law, Donna Gauthier; many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Austin's funeral will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Mass Cards be considered.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019