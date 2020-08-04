Doris Jean Tebsherany 1933 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mrs. Doris J. (Lacatena) Tebsherany, 87, passed away peacefully, with the love of family and friends in her heart, on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community.
Doris was born in Utica, on July 4, 1933, a daughter of the late Francis and Viola "Violet" (Szwan) Lacatena. She was educated in local schools and a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School.
Mrs. Tebsherany was a longtime secretary to Oneida County Attorney, Dick Frey and retired as the Administrative Assistant to the Finance Director of Faxton Hospital.
"Jay", as she was affectionately called by those who knew her best, was fun loving and an absolute joy to be around. She always possessed a heart of gold and a personality that continually commanded the respect from those around her. Doris lived a fun filled life and was always highly entertaining. She relished time spent with family and friends, playing cards and bingo and always looked forward to playing the slot machines at the casino. She loved to go shopping at the mall and was always an enormous admirer of the latest Alfred Dunner and Karen Scott Collections. Those that knew her adored her. She has forever left a monumental void in the hearts and lives of those she loved. Her presence will be forever missed.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Lynda Kara Peige; her son, Paul Tebsherany; and shared a very close bond with her son, Joseph "Joe Tebb" Tebsherany; two grandchildren, Olivia and Luke Tebsherany; two sisters, Ann Marie Puleo and Elaine Dubray; one brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Donna Lacatena; a half sister, Cheryl Tacione; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Sarah Duggleby; special mention of Michael and Patty Diana and their son, Louis Diana, who Doris considered as a son, daughter and grandson; and also special family friends, Vicci and Rock Arcuri, with whom she shared many holiday gatherings and always admired and bragged about Vicci's beautiful decorations and table settings.
She was predeceased by granddaughter, Ashlee Rae Kara.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
CDC and NYS guidelines will be in effect with face masks, social distancing and attendance registry required for all attendees.
The family would like to thank the staff of Wiley Hall for the care and compassion shown to Doris during her time there and currently the comfort care staff of the Manhattan Unit during this difficult time.
Doris enjoyed many years as a Foster Grandparent and in consideration of this, donations in her memory may be made to the Foster Grandparents Program at mvcaa.com/donations
