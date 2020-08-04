1/1
Doris Jean Tebsherany
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Jean Tebsherany 1933 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mrs. Doris J. (Lacatena) Tebsherany, 87, passed away peacefully, with the love of family and friends in her heart, on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community.
Doris was born in Utica, on July 4, 1933, a daughter of the late Francis and Viola "Violet" (Szwan) Lacatena. She was educated in local schools and a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School.
Mrs. Tebsherany was a longtime secretary to Oneida County Attorney, Dick Frey and retired as the Administrative Assistant to the Finance Director of Faxton Hospital.
"Jay", as she was affectionately called by those who knew her best, was fun loving and an absolute joy to be around. She always possessed a heart of gold and a personality that continually commanded the respect from those around her. Doris lived a fun filled life and was always highly entertaining. She relished time spent with family and friends, playing cards and bingo and always looked forward to playing the slot machines at the casino. She loved to go shopping at the mall and was always an enormous admirer of the latest Alfred Dunner and Karen Scott Collections. Those that knew her adored her. She has forever left a monumental void in the hearts and lives of those she loved. Her presence will be forever missed.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Lynda Kara Peige; her son, Paul Tebsherany; and shared a very close bond with her son, Joseph "Joe Tebb" Tebsherany; two grandchildren, Olivia and Luke Tebsherany; two sisters, Ann Marie Puleo and Elaine Dubray; one brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Donna Lacatena; a half sister, Cheryl Tacione; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Sarah Duggleby; special mention of Michael and Patty Diana and their son, Louis Diana, who Doris considered as a son, daughter and grandson; and also special family friends, Vicci and Rock Arcuri, with whom she shared many holiday gatherings and always admired and bragged about Vicci's beautiful decorations and table settings.
She was predeceased by granddaughter, Ashlee Rae Kara.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
CDC and NYS guidelines will be in effect with face masks, social distancing and attendance registry required for all attendees.
The family would like to thank the staff of Wiley Hall for the care and compassion shown to Doris during her time there and currently the comfort care staff of the Manhattan Unit during this difficult time.
Doris enjoyed many years as a Foster Grandparent and in consideration of this, donations in her memory may be made to the Foster Grandparents Program at mvcaa.com/donations
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matt Funeral Home
700 Rutger St
Utica, NY 13501
315-724-0218
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved