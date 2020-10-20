Doris Jeanne Barry
ROME - Doris Jeanne Gifford Barry, age 97, of Rome, NY, passed peacefully on October 19, 2020, after a long and full life centered on her family, faith and friends.
Doris was born in Whitesboro to Leonard and Mary Elizabeth Gauthier Gifford. She was an alumna of Whitesboro Central Schools and the Utica School of Commerce.
On June 10, 1944, Doris married Quintin Barry, with whom she shared 73 years, until his passing on October 24, 2017. Doris was a loving mother to Mary Jacqueline ("Jackie", of Utica, wife of Felix LaBella, Jr.) and Mary Elizabeth ("Betsy", of Smithfield, VA, wife of Bill Knapp ). She was blessed with four grandchildren (Aimee Knapp Sullivan [David], Bill Knapp, Jr. [Annie], Felix LaBella, III and Desiree LaBella); and four great-grandchildren (Clare, Erin and Ryan Sullivan and Ellie Knapp). In addition, Doris is survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Doris was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Rome. Her faith carried her through many challenges and trying times and enriched her in joyous ones. She was a wonderful mother, who loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always made a loving home for her family. She and Quint opened their home to children in foster care, surrounding them with love and warmth. In addition, Doris worked at the New York State School for the Deaf, Rome, for almost 30 years.
Doris was predeceased by her three sisters (Helen Barnum and Betty Lou Freytag Connors, both of Whitesboro, NY and Agnes Dolan); and two brothers (Leonard Gifford and Philip Dolan). She was also predeceased by many members of her Barry family. Together they shared love, laughter and joy. In her final days, Doris looked forward to being reunited with her husband, family and friends.
Throughout her residency in The Chestnut House of The Sitrin Health Care Center, New Hartford, Doris was grateful for the care and love she received from the caregivers there, especially Amber, Pam, Chris, Teresa, Tamy, Shelly, Shannon and others and from Sister M. de Paul Juliano. Doris' family extends its grateful appreciation to all the professionals at The Chestnut House, past and present, who watched over Doris and Quint and to Sister M. de Paul.
In keeping with Doris' wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Rome, next year.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Peter's, the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street.
Please offer online condolences at www.BarryFuneralHome.com
.