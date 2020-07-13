Doris M. Lyon 1928 - 2020
Retired Employee of Remington Arms Co.
ILION/BOONVILLE, NY - Doris M. Lyon, age 92, formerly of Ilion and Boonville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Foltsbrook Center, Herkimer.
She was born on April 17, 1928, in Ilion, daughter of Merl and Esther (Waldo) Lyon. Doris graduated from Ilion High School and Rochester Business Institute. She was employed, as a purchaser, at Remington Arms Co., Ilion, for many years, retiring in 1985. She then co-owned and operated Rocky's Recreation Area, Boonville.
Doris was active in many local organizations during her life, including the Ilion United Methodist Church, Methodist Youth Fellowship, Remington bowling leagues, Mohawk Valley Squares and IHS Class of 45 Alumni. She was a caring and generous aunt and friend to many.
Surviving family members include her nieces, Carolyn Wolfe (Rob Blank), of Bernardsville, NJ, Susan Wolfe, of Voorheesville, NY and Barbara Clarke (Tom), of Churchville, NY; her grand-nephews, Alex (Shannon) and Evan (Caroline Zink) Clarke; her grand-niece, Audrey Clarke; and several cousins and close friends.
She was predeceased by her mother and father; her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and William Wolfe, of Herkimer; and her partner, William "Rocky" Russell, of Boonville.
A Celebration of her Life and Prayer Service for Doris will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 12 noon, at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's larger location, at 4309 Acme Rd., Ilion (Town of Frankfort). Visitation will be Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon, prior to the service. Please wear a face mask if you plan to attend. Thank you. Following the service, burial will be in Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion, next to her parents.
A gathering for Doris' friends will be held at a later date in Boonville.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Doris or add to her online memorial may go to www.applegateandday.com
.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with donations to a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank Doris' friends and neighbors and the staff at Foltsbrook, for their care and compassion.
Service arrangements and supervision were prearranged and are entrusted to her family Funeral Director, Don Applegate, of Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Homes, of Ilion (315-895-7722).