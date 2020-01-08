|
Doris M. Siedsma 1936 - 2020
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, NY - Doris M. Siedsma, 83, passed away on January 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Rome on January 21, 1936 and graduated from Sauquoit Schools. Doris was united in marriage to her beloved Gerald Siedsma on September 8, 1956. Together they raised their children and their great-granddaughter, Skylei.
She doted on her children and grandchildren, always making sure everyone had what they needed.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Dwight Dibble; her cherished grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica and Ed DeCarlo, Alyssa Dibble, Steve Siedsma, Nick and Alyssa Siedsma, Theresa and Dan Clemens, Kim Siedsma, Sarah and Patrick Clemens and RJ Siedsma; her great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Dean, Keldin, Skylei, Gavin, Kaitlyn, Molly, Lexis, Maggie, Rosemary, Deacon, Olivia, Faith and Gracie; her sisters, Delores Adams, Bertha Armstrong and Sharon Sheffield; brother, James Talbot; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Minnie Neidhart, Ted and Sandy Siedsma and Carl Christ; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Piper. She was predeceased by her three sons, Richard, Jeffrey and Randolph; her daughter, Christine; siblings, Nancy and Sonny; in-laws, Sidney and Dorothy Siedsma, Adolph Neidhart, Anna Christ, Bob and Margaret Rowlands and Don and Mary Siedsma.
Private services will be held for the family with burial at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Please consider donations in Doris' memory to Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020