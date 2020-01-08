|
|
Doris M. Springer 1931 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Doris "Miller" Springer passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Utica, NY. Doris was surrounded by her daughter, Karen and many family members.
Doris was a resident of the village of Whitesboro for almost 60 years. She transitioned to the Cedarbrook Assisted Living Community, New Hartford, where she lived for approximately one year. Doris was a resident in the Masonic Care Community of Utica for a short time before her passing. She also stayed, for many months, with Karen at her Marcy home during her transition periods.
Doris was born on May 19, 1931 in Lairdsville, NY. She was the daughter of John and Mildred (Goings) Miller. She was predeceased by her brother, Leslie Miller; and one sister, Edith Julian. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Amacher, of the Eastern Star Community.
Doris married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Springer, on April 5, 1952. Doris and Bob were married for 59 years before his passing on April 18, 2011. Doris and Bob are also survived by their three children, Ron and Liz Springer, of Weedsport, NY and Bradenton, Florida, Karen and Steve Zywiak, of Marcy, NY and Barbara and Bob Branston, of Annandale, NJ and Lakewood Ranch, Florida. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Doris was a graduate of the Whitesboro Central School District in June of 1949. Doris enjoyed her job in the Circulation Department of the Utica Observer Dispatch. She took time off from "official" work to provide a great environment for her children as a wonderful stay at home mom. Doris then went to work for the Whitesboro CSD in a variety of capacities, retiring as a Teacher Assistant in the Kindergarten Program at Harts Hill Elementary School.
After both Doris and Bob retired, they wintered in Leesburg, Florida, where they enjoyed the winter months away from the snow and cold.
Doris enjoyed playing golf with her friends from both NY and Florida. She also enjoyed reading, cards and Bingo with her friends. She liked to win and she frequently did.
Doris was a long time member of the Whitesboro Alumni Association and the New York State Teachers Retirement System. Doris was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church since 1954.
Thanks to the care teams at Cedarbrook Assisted Living, The Masonic Care Community, Forestport Unit and the third floor ICU at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, for making Doris feel comfortable, especially in her final hours.
She loved many and was loved in return by many more. Doris will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Services will be held at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church on Friday, January 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. where a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. There will be no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Memorial Mass. Interment will be private immediately following the Mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The American Diabetes Association.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020