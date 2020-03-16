|
Doris Rose (Hanna) Ghosin 1923 - 2020
BINGHAMTON - I hope they have hot coffee and Nora Roberts novels in Heaven. Doris Rose (Hanna) Ghosin, 96, passed away on March 10, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor in Binghamton.
Mom was never a fan of long obituaries, so this will be short. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, John; parents, Howard Hanna and Nora (Peters) Brown; sons-in-law, David Harris and Steve Silesky; and her brother, Joseph Hanna. Mom trained to be a nurse, but instead married and had five children.
She is survived by her children, Charles and Jean Ghosin, Norine Harris, Jacqui Ghosin, Judy Ghosin and Mike Szeliga and Sue and Kurt Oppenheimer; two beloved grandchildren, Anna and John Ghosin-Szeliga (fiancée Stephanie); several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Mom will be remembered for her kindness and cheerfulness, her love of young children and babies, having a great sense of humor, always wearing a hat, putting an ice cube in her half-glass of wine or beer, her love of a good church fish fry or spaghetti dinner, her undying sweet tooth, her coffee worship (half a cup at a time), her great kibbe and blueberry pie, always reading a romance novel (any romance novel, good or bad), storing flowers in the refrigerator to make them last longer, repeating her grandfather's mantra "can be no better" and being the last person to leave the strawberry fields, usually using her hat after all the baskets were filled.
And her belief that "it doesn't matter what form love takes".
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the New Hartford Public Library, 2 Library Lane, New Hartford, NY 13413 for the purchase of children's books. Services and burial will be held at a future date.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020