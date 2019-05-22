|
|
Doris Trojan 1940 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Doris A. Trojan passed on May 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with a long term illness.
Doris was a near lifelong resident of Yorkville and Whitesboro, having graduated from Whitesboro High School.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Stephen J. Sychtysz and her second husband, Frederick L. Trojan of Utica. Doris is survived by her three children and their spouses; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 23 at the New York Mills location of Kowalczyk Funeral Homes. A Religious Service is planned for 1 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at the same location.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2019