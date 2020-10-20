Doris Y. Caswell 1922 - 2020
N. UTICA - Doris Y. Caswell, 97, of N. Utica, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Doris was born in Utica on October 27, 1922, a daughter of Joseph and Gertrude (Lux) Skane. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a 1941 graduate of Utica Free Academy and a 1944 graduate of Faxton Hospital School of Nursing. In Utica, on June 1, 1946, Doris was united in marriage to Howard B. Caswell. Throughout her life, Doris was employed with Faxton Hospital, Visiting Nurses Association, private duty nursing, North Utica Florist and Tiffany's Bakery.
She was a member of UFA Alumni Assoc. and Faxton Hospital Alumni Assoc. She was an avid bowler and bowled in the North Utica Co-ed and "To Hell with Housework" leagues. Doris was an avid Yankees fan, her favorite players being Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge. She created magic with her crochet hook and knitting needles usually giving her handiwork to family and friends.
Doris is survived by her husband of 74 years, Howard; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Tom Caswell, GA and Mark (Brenda) Caswell, N. Utica; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Caswell, MD; twelve grandchildren, Robbie (Sherrie) Caswell, Denise Williams, Cheryl Caswell, Joey (Heather) Caswell, Rebecca Caswell, Thomas Caswell, Justin Caswell, Kristin Caswell, Eric Caswell, Mark Caswell, Jr., Jimmy Caswell and Rachel Caswell; and a granddaughter-in-law, Sandra Tillinghast. She is also survived by fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Doris was predeceased by a son, SFC Robert Caswell, US Army; a grandson, Brad Caswell; brothers, Joseph Skane and Robert Skane; sisters-in-law, Jane Skane, Mary Skane, Frances Skane and Jeanette Meyers; and brothers-in-law, Robert Caswell, John Meyers and Jack Gaffney.
Mrs. Caswell's funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica. Calling hours at the funeral home are Wednesday from 4:00 - 6:00. Face masks must be worn, social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Visiting Nurses Association in Doris' memory.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
.