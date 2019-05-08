Home

Kowalczyk Funeral Home
1156 Lincoln Ave
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-8320
Dorothy A. Hapanowicz

Dorothy A. Hapanowicz Obituary
Dorothy A. Hapanowicz 1923 - 2019
UTICA - Dorothy A. Hapanowicz, 95, of Utica, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 6, 2019.
She was born in Utica on July 15, 1923, the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Miller Norbin. On August 1, 1948 she was united in marriage to Thaddeus (Ted) Hapanowicz, a loving union that lasted 32 years until Ted's passing in 1980.
Dorothy was a strong and kind woman, who dedicated her life to her family. Her children and grandchildren were blessed to have her and will miss her forever.
Dorothy is survived by her beloved children: daughters, Patricia Hapanowicz, of Sauquoit, Carol White and son-in-law, Robert White, of Tampa, FL; Janet Hapanowicz and son-in-law, Alan Kamauff, of Hebron, MD; son, Daniel Hapanowicz, of Utica and daughter, Diane Hapanowicz, of Utica, who was her devoted caregiver for the past three years. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Danny, Aaron and Julia Hapanowicz; her daughter-in-law, Heidi Bakert; and her dear cousin, Dolores Caviola. Dorothy is also survived by beloved nieces and nephews and many extended family members.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her beloved son, Michael Hapanowicz, in 1978; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald and Lila Norbin and William and Jean Norbin; and her sister and brother-in-law, Agnes and Leslie Lindfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dorothy's Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church. There will be no calling hours per Dorothy's wishes, however, the family will greet those in attendance at the conclusion of Mass. Burial will take place in St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyrs Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to the Utica Public Library System.
Light a candle at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2019
